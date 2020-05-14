Live Now
Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
LIVE NOW: Wisconsin governor, state officials to hold briefing a day after Safer at Home order struck down in court

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a Thursday briefing to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing comes less than 24 hours after the state Supreme Court ruled against Wisconsin’s extended Safer at Home order. The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.

The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. Brown County and the City of Appleton issued orders imposing their own safer-at-home orders with nearly identical language to the previously-issued Safer at Home statewide order.

