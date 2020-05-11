Wisconsin governor, state officials to provide May 11 update on response to coronavirus

(WFRV) – A briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state officials is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

