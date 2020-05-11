Live Now
Wisconsin governor, state officials to provide May 11 update on response to coronavirus

(WFRV) – A briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state officials is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above.

