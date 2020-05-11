Wisconsin governor, state officials to provide May 11 update on response to coronavirus

(WFRV) – A briefing with Governor Tony Evers and other state officials is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above.
