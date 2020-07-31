Wisconsin group to hold anti-mask mandate rally

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin group opposed to the statewide mask mandate is planning a rally.

According to the Facebook page ‘Open Central Wisconsin Now,’ an anti-mask mandate rally is scheduled for August 8, one week after the statewide mandate goes into effect.

The exact details for the rally have not yet been released.

WFRV affiliate WSAW says the same group organized a rally in Mosinee to protest the Safer at Home order in April.

Multiple groups led rallies in protest after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home order.

