(WFRV) – A Wisconsin group opposed to the statewide mask mandate is planning a rally.
According to the Facebook page ‘Open Central Wisconsin Now,’ an anti-mask mandate rally is scheduled for August 8, one week after the statewide mandate goes into effect.
The exact details for the rally have not yet been released.
WFRV affiliate WSAW says the same group organized a rally in Mosinee to protest the Safer at Home order in April.
Multiple groups led rallies in protest after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home order.
Latest Stories
- State Patrol plans aerial traffic enforcement in Fond du Lac County
- Wisconsin group to hold anti-mask mandate rally
- Reports: Brewers vs. Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
- Wisconsin sheriff investigating after ‘wrestling moves’ cause damage to Trump, Pence sign
- Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail