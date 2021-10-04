Wisconsin has 54% of its residents fully vaccinated, nearly 6k new cases since Friday

MONDAY 10/4/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 736,356 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,041 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,612 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 76 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 5,701 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 346 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 736,356 730,379 (+5,977) Received one dose of vaccine 3,310,896 (56.9%) 3,303,426 (56.7%) Fully vaccinated 3,141,041 (54.0%) 3,129,908 (53.8%) COVID-19 deaths 8,041 8,009 Ever hospitalized 39,307 39,067 (+240) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,096 patients. Of those, 330 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,381,236 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 29, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 21 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 51 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing critically high case activity levels.

Six Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Green Lake, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Fond du Lac County is the only one.

The Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing very high case activity levels is Manitowoc County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels – Brown, Door, Menominee, Outagamie County are showing no significant change.

Calumet and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.