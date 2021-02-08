Wisconsin has second straight day with single-digit deaths, over 750k vaccines administered

MONDAY 2/8/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 550,369 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,055 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 13,939 (2.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 14,493 (2.6%) yesterday.

A total of 3,088,466 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,718 test results available today, 14.6% were positive. DHS says 2,538,097 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 570 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 144 are in an ICU. A total of 2,500 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. As of Feb. 6, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 550,369 549,826 (+543) Active cases 13,939 (2.5%) 14,493 (2.6%) Recovered cases 530,216 (96.4%) 529,120 (96.3%) Negative tests 2,538,097 2,534,922 (+3,175) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 570 593 (-23) COVID-19 patients in ICU 144 164 (-20) Hospital beds available 2,500 (23%) 2,210 (+290) Ever hospitalized 24,919 (4.5%) 24,885 (+34) COVID-19 deaths 6,055 (1.1%) 6,054 (+1) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 986,275 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 770,700 vaccines have been ordered, with 129,550 in transit. DHS reports, 767,020 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, and Outagamie County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, and Waushara County are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Green Lake, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.