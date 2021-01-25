Wisconsin has two straight days with single-digit COVID-19 related deaths

MONDAY 1/25/2021 1:48 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 533,917 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,699 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 22,041 (4.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 22,882 (4.3%) yesterday.

A total of 3,011,505 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,199 test results available today, 22.52% were positive. DHS says 2,477,588 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 761 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 169 are in an ICU. A total of 2,497 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Jan. 22, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 533,917 532,971 (+946) Active cases 22,041 (4.1%) 22,882 (4.3%) Recovered cases 505,987 (94.8%) 504,238 (94.6%) Negative tests 2,477,588 2,474,335 (+3,253) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 761 785 (-24) COVID-19 patients in ICU 169 178 (-9) Hospital beds available 2,497 (23%) 2,024 (+473) Ever hospitalized 23,748 (4.4%) 23,692 (+56) COVID-19 deaths 5,699 (1.1%) 5,691 (+6) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 21, a total of 779,800 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 473,300 vaccines have been ordered, with 100,100 in transit. DHS reports, 345,017 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high disease activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, and Winnebago.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.