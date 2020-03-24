Wisconsin health experts on coronavirus: Slowing the spread, staying healthy, more

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Wisconsin health experts on coronavirus: Slowing the spread, staying healthy, more

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to be at the forefront of our attention, WFRV Local 5 has invited numerous area health experts to talk about the virus, how to keep yourself healthy (both mentally and physically), and how to slow the spread of the virus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Here’s a look at what they had to say:

How are cancer patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic? Green Bay oncologist explains

Friday, March 20, 2020

Health officials say the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus and experiencing more serious symptoms. But what about cancer patients or those in remission? Dr. Mitch Winkler of Green Bay Oncology spoke about how cancer patients may be affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

How can we prevent the spread of coronavirus? Green Bay doctor offers tips

Thursday, March 19, 2020

As the coronavirus situation in Wisconsin continues to change, WFRV Local 5 spoke with Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center, about what we can do to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

What about my mental health during the coronavirus outbreak? De Pere psychologist explains

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

While much of the focus surrounding coronavirus has been on physical health, many are wondering – what about my mental health? Dr. Tiffany Born of the Bellin Health Psychiatric Center in De Pere explains.

How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

As the spread of coronavirus continues, many are wondering – how can I stay healthy and boost my immune system? Dr. Skip Wyss of Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic answers some of those questions.

Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms, precautions, testing

Friday, March 13, 2020

As concerns about coronavirus continue to make headlines, WFRV Local 5 spoke with Emergency Room Doctor Paul Casey and Emergency Management Specialist Dave Kobielak, both from Bellin Health, as well as Pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza of Aurora BayCare Medical Center for more information on the virus and how it impacts those in Northeast Wisconsin.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

