Wisconsin health experts on coronavirus: Slowing the spread, staying healthy, more

(WFRV) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to be at the forefront of our attention, WFRV Local 5 has invited numerous area health experts to talk about the virus, how to keep yourself healthy (both mentally and physically), and how to slow the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at what they had to say:

How are cancer patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic? Green Bay oncologist explains Friday, March 20, 2020 Health officials say the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus and experiencing more serious symptoms. But what about cancer patients or those in remission? Dr. Mitch Winkler of Green Bay Oncology spoke about how cancer patients may be affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

How can we prevent the spread of coronavirus? Green Bay doctor offers tips Thursday, March 19, 2020 As the coronavirus situation in Wisconsin continues to change, WFRV Local 5 spoke with Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center, about what we can do to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

What about my mental health during the coronavirus outbreak? De Pere psychologist explains Wednesday, March 18, 2020 While much of the focus surrounding coronavirus has been on physical health, many are wondering – what about my mental health? Dr. Tiffany Born of the Bellin Health Psychiatric Center in De Pere explains.

How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains Tuesday, March 17, 2020 As the spread of coronavirus continues, many are wondering – how can I stay healthy and boost my immune system? Dr. Skip Wyss of Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic answers some of those questions.

Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms, precautions, testing Friday, March 13, 2020 As concerns about coronavirus continue to make headlines, WFRV Local 5 spoke with Emergency Room Doctor Paul Casey and Emergency Management Specialist Dave Kobielak, both from Bellin Health, as well as Pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza of Aurora BayCare Medical Center for more information on the virus and how it impacts those in Northeast Wisconsin.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: