Wisconsin Health officials: ‘Couple months’ to other side of pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have detected more coronavirus variants in the state but predict every adult who wants a vaccine shot will get one by mid-summer.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday that sequencing has now detected 19 cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom in Wisconsin.

She said every adult who wants a vaccine shot should be able to get one by June or July.

She also said the state is only a “couple months” away from the other side of the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate remained under 2.5% Thursday. 

