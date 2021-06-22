Wisconsin health officials launch COVID plan for schools

Latisha Bledsoe cleans chairs in the music room at Manchester Academic Charter School on March 4, 2021. The school is planning to return students to the classroom in a hybrid schedule at the end of March. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have launched a new program to test school children for COVID-19 this fall.

The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the state will work to connect schools with labs the state uses to confirm COVID-19 tests.

Schools that choose to participate in the program can submit tests to the labs free of charge.

The labs also will send teams out to participating schools to conduct testing if schools so desire.

The effort will be funded through a $175 million federal grant.

