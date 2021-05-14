Wisconsin health organizations remind community masks are still required at their facilities

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

(WFRV) – After the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people can shed the masks, local health care organizations are reminding people that masks are still required in their facilities.

A joint statement from Bellin Health, Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent, St. Mary’s, St. Nicholas and St. Clare Memorial Hospitals say that in certain higher-risk settings, like healthcare facilities, masks are still required to be worn. They go on to say that social distancing will also continue and be required inside their facilities to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the community.

Outagamie County and the City of Appleton have released statements saying they will follow the CDC guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated persons to not wear masks indoors.