Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating capacity limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is refusing to consider whether to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

Evers’ administration issued the order in early October, sparking a lawsuit from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

On Oct. 14, a Sawyer County judge blocked the enforcement of Gov. Evers’ order.

A Barron County judge upheld the mandate, spurring an appeal from Pro-Life Wisconsin and a bar in Amery.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the order on Oct. 23 while it considers the case.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, had asked the Supreme Court to take the case from the appellate court but the conservative-leaning court issued a 4-3 order Wednesday refusing Kaul’s request.

The majority offered no explanation.

