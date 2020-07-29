Wisconsin high school partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive in Brussels

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – As coronavirus cases continue to increase, the need for blood and plasma donations persists, and one Wisconsin high school is ready to assist.

The Southern Door High School Student Council announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive on August 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Community Center in Brussels.

District officials say anyone who is at least 17 years of age, weighs at least 110 pounds or is 16 with

parent permission, and is in good health may donate blood.

To find the parent permission form or to make an appointment to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.

Officials say walk-ins are also being accepted.

