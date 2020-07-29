Wisconsin high school partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – As coronavirus cases continue to increase, the need for blood and plasma donations persists, and one Wisconsin high school is ready to assist.
The Southern Door High School Student Council announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive on August 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Community Center in Brussels.
District officials say anyone who is at least 17 years of age, weighs at least 110 pounds or is 16 with
parent permission, and is in good health may donate blood.
To find the parent permission form or to make an appointment to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.
Officials say walk-ins are also being accepted.