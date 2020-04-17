Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay, Milwaukee Pet Walks go virtual due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual Pet Walks in Green Bay in Milwaukee are going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With uncertainty surrounding mass gatherings in the coming months, the organization determined it was best to shift to an online format,” WHS said in a Friday release.

Pet Walk Green Bay is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, while Pet Walk Milwaukee is set for Saturday, June 20. According to WHS, the fundraisers raise about $300,000 annually for animals in need.

This year, instead of gathering in a park, WHS is waiving all Pet Walk registration fees and inviting participants to join them for a digital kickoff online, followed by a run or walk through your neighborhood or on a treadmill.

The “vendor village” that is traditionally represented by area businesses with event booth space is being replaced by an online marketplace of all the businesses that support the event.

“While we don’t know what the future holds for all community events this summer,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of WHS, “we know one thing for sure: love for our pets will always endure, and support of our work means that we’ll be able to continue to meet the ongoing needs of animals in our community.”

To register for Green Bay’s Pet Walk, click here. To register for Milwaukee’s Pet Walk, click here.

WFRV Local 5 is a sponsor of the Green Bay Pet Walk.

