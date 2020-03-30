Wisconsin Humane Society surprised by community’s adoption, foster response amidst outbreak

1  of  70
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In early March, the Wisconsin Humane Society was pleasantly surprised by the response of the community. Over 319 animals were either adopted or fostered in just five days in order for the Humane Society to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic. Although the campuses are a little emptier, the WHS says there are still opportunities to help.

“We are beyond grateful and so fortunate to serve such a supportive community,” Shaina Allen, the Marketing Coordinator for the Green Bay/Door County Campuses, tells WFRV Local 5. “Because so many animals are now in loving homes, we have a stronger foundation to continue to serve the animals and people in our community as we move forward during this uncertain time. We are now better able to support the animals who remain in-shelter due to medical or behavioral treatment. We’ve also been able to offer support to other animal shelters.”

Allen explains that during the five-day period, adoption was only available at the Green Bay and Milwaukee campuses. Animals were available to foster at all five campuses.

Since so many animals had been adopted, the Green Bay campus was unable to bring in a pet for WFRV Local 5’s Pet Saver segment on Monday.

Currently, Allen says the Wisconsin Humane Society’s stray intake has been fairly low, but campuses are expected to see an increase in the coming days and weeks because of “kitten season quickly approaching.”

While Wisconsin remains under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, the Wisconsin Humane Society says the community can continue to show their support by adopting by appointment at the Green Bay or Milwaukee campuses or making a donation.

“A gift of any size to support WHS through this challenging time would be greatly appreciated,” Allen tells WFRV Local 5.

To make a donation, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website. The community can also support the Humane Society by ordering pet supplies from its online store, which can be found here.

“In addition, we’re asking that people think ahead to their own emergency plans should they, unfortunately, become ill; it will help all animals if individuals are able to avoid surrendering their pets to shelters in the midst of this crisis,” Allen adds. “Please talk to your family and friends about the care of your own pets should you become ill or need to be hospitalized.”

The Wisconsin Humane Society isn’t just focused on supporting the animals in the community – with schools closed, the Humane Society has decided to explore new ways virtually engage with the public.

Allen tells WFRV Local 5 that the Humane Society is offering all the animals and book-loving kids storytime with WHS on Facebook as well as DIY craft videos for kids.

For more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society, visit their website.

