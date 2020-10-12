Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman ruled Monday that Evers did not overstep his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders on the coronavirus.

Evers says the mask order was within his power and that he has followed the recommendations of public health experts.

The lawsuit argued that Evers can issue only one emergency declaration per crisis.

It also says Wisconsin’s infection numbers have continued to rise since the mask mandate was imposed in August, proving masks are ineffective in the fight against COVID-19.

In late September, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argued Gov. Evers doesn’t have the authority to issue such an order that comes as the state has seen cases surge.

It was part of an amendment to a lawsuit they had filed there in August against Evers’ first mask mandate.

