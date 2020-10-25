Wisconsin just shy of 200,000 total COVID-19 cases within the state

SUNDAY10/25/2020 1:57 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 198,166 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,778 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 40,538, or 20.5%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 39,806, or 20.5%, yesterday.
Of the 14,022 test results available today, 25.9% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,768,026 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,966,192 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,237 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 276 are in an ICU. A total of 1,953 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
There are currently two patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.
Graphs courtesy DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,778 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, DHS reports that 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.
Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Last week, Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Oconto County is reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
Last week, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|198,166
|194,540 (+3,626)
|Active cases
|40,538 (20.5%)
|39,806 (20.5%)
|Recovered cases
|155,814 (78.6%)
|152,928 (78.6%)
|Negative cases
|1,768,026
|1,757,630 (+10,396)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,237
|1,245 (-8)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|276
|332 (-56)
|Hospital beds available
|1,953 (18%)
|1,847(+106)
|Ever hospitalized
|10,332 (5.2%)
|10,237 (+95)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,778 (0.9%)
|1,770 (+8)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases
