Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu in the state’s minority communities.
Health officials have urged getting a flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has stressed hospitals and the health care system.
The campaign started Wednesday includes social media platforms as well as broadcast and digital ads.
A new website launched as part of the campaign also includes a link for people to find places to get the flu vaccine near them.
