Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu in the state’s minority communities.

Health officials have urged getting a flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has stressed hospitals and the health care system.

The campaign started Wednesday includes social media platforms as well as broadcast and digital ads.

A new website launched as part of the campaign also includes a link for people to find places to get the flu vaccine near them.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere girls hold off Xavier, FVL & Kimberly boys earn conference wins

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener