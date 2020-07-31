Wisconsin law enforcement agencies react to Gov. Evers’ mask mandate

WFRV Local 5 will update this as more agencies provide responses.

(WFRV) – After Governor Tony Evers issued an Emergency Order creating a statewide mask mandate, many Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies spoke out, saying they would not enforce the order.

According to a Frequently Asked Question document provided with the order, Wisconsinites who see someone not wearing a mask should do “nothing” despite violators potentially facing a civil fine of up to $200.

Brown County Sheriff

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says the “Sheriff’s Office will not be responding to complaints of individuals violating the Governor’s mandate, nor will it be taking any direct law enforcement action as it relates to the Governor’s face covering mandate.

“Consistent with our understanding of Executive Order #82, the goal is compliance and education and is not meant to be punitive,” Sheriff Delain says. “However, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to reports or complaints from a business owner, manager or other premise owner who has already requested that an individual leave a premise for failing to comply with the face covering mandate as it relates to that specific premise. In those situations, our focus is not on the face covering order itself, but rather the fact that the individual is not wanted in a particular place, that the individual has been asked to leave and has not complied with the request of the person in control of that premise.

“At this time, it is not clear who the Governor has designated to be responsible for the primary enforcement of the face covering mandate,” Sheriff Delain says.

Dodge County Sheriff

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says, “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified some significant challenges for enforcement of this mandate, as there are once again many loopholes, which are open to interpretation.

“As a result of the legal difficulties with this order, the limited staffing we have available to enforce the mandate, and the Governor’s direction that the public should do nothing if they see someone not wearing a mask, we are asking that you NOT contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to report incidents where someone is not wearing a mask. Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies will not be responding to or investigating these incidents.”

Manitowoc County Sheriff

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says, “The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on what we do, investigating crimes and protecting the public, as opposed to investigating or responding to complaints about those without face coverings.”

Sheriff Hartwig continues, saying “The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office staff has sworn an oath to protect the constitution and protect our citizens’ rights. There is a difference between public safety and public health.

“We want to remind the public that 911 should only be used in an emergency to ensure that those who need immediate, life-saving help can get the attention they need without delay. Please do not call 911 to report people who may not be complying with the face-covering mandate.”

Shawano County Sheriff

Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber says his deputies “imply do not have the time or resources to devote attention” to complaints that people are not wearing masks.

“We certainly ask that you abide with private businesses who have requirements while on their private property,” he says. “We will continue to work within our community to combat serious crimes that face our community.

“As with any viral disease we encourage you to take steps to stay healthy, wash your hands, distance yourself, cover your cough, etc. I support personal responsibility, education, and I support your right to ‘Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.'”

Sheboygan County Law Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies in Sheboygan County came together to ask citizens and visitors in the county to “voluntarily comply with the order.”

“Please do not call 911 or dispatch to report any issues with the Emergency Order. These lines are needed for emergencies. Please follow the Governor’s recommendations.

“If you see someone in public not wearing a mask, please remember that some people cannot safely wear face coverings,” the release says. “If you see someone not wearing a face covering, please don’t intervene. Continue to wear your mask and practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.”

Two Rivers Police

Two Rivers Chief of Police Brian Kohlmeier says, “As a law enforcement entity, we have an obligation to enforce executive/emergency orders and we will do so reasonably.

“The City of Two Rivers and the Two Rivers Police Department recognize that face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a law enforcement entity, we have an obligation to enforce executive/emergency orders and we will do so reasonably.”

Chief Kohlmeier continues, saying the department will not randomly conduct spot checks or stop people because they aren’t wearing a face covering.

“We will respond to and investigate complaints, particularly those where there is a distrubance or threat of a disturbance as a result of non-compliance. We have always done and will continue to do our best to on educating our citizens and seek voluntary compliance. It is in all of our best interest to comply with the Order.”

Two Rivers Police do not have the authority to grant exemptions and the City of Two Rivers does not have authority to implement less restrictive rules, according to Chief Kohlmeier.

Washburn County Sheriff

Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart says “The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office will not participate in any enforcement in regards to the wearing of masks.

“We believe it is government overreach and unconstitutional on many levels. My deputies have sworn an oath to the Constitution, and when a law or order is in conflict, we must defend the individual rights of our people. You have an individual right to make your own medical decisions. We as government officials shall not intrude,” Sheriff Stuart continues.

Waupaca County Sheriff

Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz says “the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office will not be responding to complaints of individuals violating the Governor’s mandate, nor will it be taking any direct law enforcement action as it relates to the Governor’s face covering mandate.”

“The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office supports individual actions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release says. “Consistent with our understanding of Executive Order #82, the goal is compliance and education, and not intended to be punitive. However, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to reports or complaints from a business owner, manager, or other premise owner who has already requested that an individual leave a premise for failing to comply with the face covering mandate as it relates to that specific premise.”