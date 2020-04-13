Wisconsin Legislature releases coronavirus response bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal the Legislature plans to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions where most lawmakers will be dialed in remotely.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had objected to an earlier version, had no immediate comment Monday on the latest 87-page proposal. Evers said on Friday he was hopeful that a bipartisan deal could be reached.

The key provision that Evers objected to in the earlier version, which would have given the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee the power to make any cuts in spending it wanted, was removed from the latest plan.

