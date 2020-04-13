1  of  3
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services Shawano County Senior Nutrition Program Village of Wild Rose

Wisconsin Legislature releases coronavirus response bill

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
wisconsin capital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal the Legislature plans to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions where most lawmakers will be dialed in remotely.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had objected to an earlier version, had no immediate comment Monday on the latest 87-page proposal. Evers said on Friday he was hopeful that a bipartisan deal could be reached.

The key provision that Evers objected to in the earlier version, which would have given the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee the power to make any cuts in spending it wanted, was removed from the latest plan.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"