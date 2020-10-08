Wisconsin mink tests positive for coronavirus

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A mink in Wisconsin tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm is the first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection among Wisconsin’s mink population.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the positive result after preliminary testing was conducted by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

DATCP says it has quarantined all animals on the farm, meaning no animals or animal products may leave the premise.

No additional information is available about the mink farm or parties involved will be released because this is an active investigation.

DATCP says it is coordinating with the DNR, Taylor County Health Department, the Department of Health Services, the CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, WVDL, and a local veterinarian to provide assistance to the farm.

This includes appropriate carcass disposal, cleaning, and disinfecting the animal areas, and protecting human and animal health.

Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at a mink farm; Utah confirmed its first cases on August 17. Since then, thousands of minks in Utah have died due to coronavirus.

There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans, according to authorities. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.

