Wisconsin municipalities, counties to receive COVID-19 relief funding

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Evers says that in the wake of two school shootings at separate Wisconsin high schools the “state has to step up and help” school districts provide more mental health services for students. Evers spoke about his hope to work with Republicans to secure more funding. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer )

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Every Wisconsin county, city, village, town, and federally recognized tribe will be allocated funds from the Wisconsin Department of Administration as part of a $200 million effort aimed at helping local leaders address urgent and unique coronavirus recovery needs.

Governor Tony Evers announced the launch of the ‘Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants’ program. The effort is funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars. Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nation.

“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” said Gov. Evers. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families, and neighbors.”

Routes to Recovery Grants for Wisconsin counties, cities, villages and towns will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the following categories: 

  • Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency services, and public safety response
  • Purchases of personal protective equipment
  • Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration
  • Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals
  • Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing State programs
  • FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions
  • Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the extent allowed by federal law

The Routes to Recovery Grants are in addition to the $1 billion statewide effort Gov. Evers announced last week that will including the distribution of free testing supplies, PPE, contact tracing, community testing sites, and other valuable resources for communities across the state.

“So far, we’ve been able to invest $1 billion in resources to support communities throughout Wisconsin through our statewide COVID-19 response efforts,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “But, we know that communities are not ‘one size fits all.’ The Routes to Recovery Grants will provide local governments with an additional resource to address the challenges they are seeing on the ground.”

In Northeast Wisconsin, Brown County – which has the second-highest case total in the state behind Milwaukee County – is slated to receive more than $4 million in funding. Outagamie County is set to receive more than $3 million while Winnebago County will see about $2.7 million. Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan counties will each receive more than $1 million.

The determination of a local government’s Routes to Recovery Grant amount is a formula based on the jurisdiction’s population, as well as the priority of providing Wisconsin’s units of local government no less than $5,000, regardless of the size of the population.

For a full list of allocation amounts for counties and municipalities, click here.

