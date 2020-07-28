Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts opening Quarantine Quilt exhibit

CEDARBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts (WMQFA) is proud to showcase the astounding results of its Quarantine Quilt collaborative art project starting on August 7.

Museum officials say the Quarantine Quilt exhibition will be showcasing the awe-inspiring results of several participants from throughout the world.

Staff add that this project was launched back in March and had world-wide participants submit a 12 x 12-inch quilt block documenting their individual and collective experiences during quarantine.

Each quilt is said to tell the story of family, friends, love, community, inward and outward thoughts, new hobbies and seasoned expertise, issues of social justice, and a range of emotions and shared experiences all through the medium of fiber.

The Museum shares that over 400 people have submitted blocks representing states from throughout the U.S. and countries as far away as the Netherlands and Israel.

The museum is currently open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Officials say the virtual tour of the exhibition will be live-streamed on August 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., on the museum’s Facebook page. The Quarantine Quilt exhibit will last through November 15.

