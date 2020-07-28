Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts opening Quarantine Quilt exhibit

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDARBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts (WMQFA) is proud to showcase the astounding results of its Quarantine Quilt collaborative art project starting on August 7.

Museum officials say the Quarantine Quilt exhibition will be showcasing the awe-inspiring results of several participants from throughout the world.

Staff add that this project was launched back in March and had world-wide participants submit a 12 x 12-inch quilt block documenting their individual and collective experiences during quarantine.

Each quilt is said to tell the story of family, friends, love, community, inward and outward thoughts, new hobbies and seasoned expertise, issues of social justice, and a range of emotions and shared experiences all through the medium of fiber.

The Museum shares that over 400 people have submitted blocks representing states from throughout the U.S. and countries as far away as the Netherlands and Israel.

The museum is currently open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Officials say the virtual tour of the exhibition will be live-streamed on August 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., on the museum’s Facebook page. The Quarantine Quilt exhibit will last through November 15.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse