Wisconsin National Guard, DHS to hold Tuesday briefing on COVID-19 response

(WFRV) – A media briefing will be held Tuesday to give an update on the State Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Response.
Wisconsin’s adjutant general, General Paul Knapp, will be joined by the Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. They will provide an update on the response to COVID-19 by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Department of Health Service’s personnel working out of the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full media briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.
