Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin National Guard, DHS to hold Tuesday briefing on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A media briefing will be held Tuesday to give an update on the State Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Response.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Wisconsin’s adjutant general, General Paul Knapp, will be joined by the Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. They will provide an update on the response to COVID-19 by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Department of Health Service’s personnel working out of the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full media briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"