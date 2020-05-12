Wisconsin National Guard, DHS to participate in Tuesday, May 12 briefing

(WFRV) – State officals will provide an update on Wisconsin’s coronavirus response during a Tuesday afternoon briefing.
Wisconsin’s adjutant general, General Paul Knapp, and Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will participate in the call.
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.
