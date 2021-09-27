Wisconsin nearing 720k total COVID cases, closing in on 3.3 million vaccinated

MONDAY 9/27/2021 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 718,810 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,930 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,611 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 76 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 5,681 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 348 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 718,810 712,827 (+5,983) Received one dose of vaccine 3,292,836 (56.6%) 3,286,980 (56.5%) Fully vaccinated 3,116,066 (53.5%) 3,104,976 (53.3%) COVID-19 deaths 7,930 7,912 Ever hospitalized 38,509 38,288 (+221) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,079 patients. Of those, 328 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 30.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,336,501 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 22, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 8 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 62 are in very high levels, 2 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

There are two Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing critically high case activity levels. Green Lake and Oconto County are reporting a growing trajectory.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are growing.

One Northeast Wisconsin county – Menominee County – is showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.