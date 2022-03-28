MONDAY 3/28/2022 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,391,668 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,775 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,379 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 10,923 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,391,668 1,390,922 (+152) Received one dose of vaccine 3,738,878 (64.1%) 3,738,715 (64.1%) Fully vaccinated 3,540,989 (60.7%) 3,540,440 (60.7%) COVID-19 deaths 12,775 12,701 (+74) Ever hospitalized 59,681 59,617 (+64) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 241 patients. Of those, 43 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 17.4% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,378,927 vaccines and 1,966,673 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of March 28.

As of Wednesday, March 23, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 58 show high levels, 14 counties are in medium, while no counties are in the low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties in the high range are showing growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing no significant change in high levels are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca County.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing shrinking high case levels are Marinette, Menominee, and Winnebago.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing medium case activity levels, Door, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Waushara County are showing no significant change.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.