Wisconsin nursing homes to receive PPE from FEMA

(WFRV) – Nursing homes across Wisconsin will receive shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In April, Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of PPE to over 15,000 nursing homes across the U.S. Officials say the shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in those nursing homes.

FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor stated the agency will send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June. In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.

Here’s a look at nursing homes in Northeast Wisconsin slated to receive PPE from FEMA:

The Recovery Inn, an Eduro Healthcare Community, Appleton

Plymouth Health Services

Manawa Community Nursing Center

Kewaunee Health Services

Whispering Pines Nursing and Rehab, Ripon

Greentree Health and Rehab Center, Clintonville

Birch Hill Health Services, Shawano

Little Chute Health Services

Meadow View Health Services, Sheboygan

The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehab Center

Hamilton Health Services, Two Rivers

The Bay at Suring Health and Rehab Center

Morningside Health Services, Sheboygan

Sheboygan Health Services

Willowdale Health Services, New Holstein

Grandcare Nursing and Rehab Center, Fond du Lac

Door County Memorial Hospital, Sturgeon Bay

Evergreen Health Services, Shawano

Newcare, Crivitz

Omro Care Center

Edenbrook of Green Bay

Homestead Health Services

Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village, Sister Bay

Montello Care Center

Maple Lane Health Services, Shawano

Pines Post Acute and Memory Care, Clintonville

Algoma Medical Center

Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5