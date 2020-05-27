Wisconsin nursing homes to receive PPE from FEMA

(WFRV) – Nursing homes across Wisconsin will receive shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In April, Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of PPE to over 15,000 nursing homes across the U.S. Officials say the shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in those nursing homes.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor stated the agency will send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June. In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.
Here’s a look at nursing homes in Northeast Wisconsin slated to receive PPE from FEMA:
- The Recovery Inn, an Eduro Healthcare Community, Appleton
- Plymouth Health Services
- Manawa Community Nursing Center
- Kewaunee Health Services
- Whispering Pines Nursing and Rehab, Ripon
- Greentree Health and Rehab Center, Clintonville
- Birch Hill Health Services, Shawano
- Little Chute Health Services
- Meadow View Health Services, Sheboygan
- The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehab Center
- Hamilton Health Services, Two Rivers
- The Bay at Suring Health and Rehab Center
- Morningside Health Services, Sheboygan
- Sheboygan Health Services
- Willowdale Health Services, New Holstein
- Grandcare Nursing and Rehab Center, Fond du Lac
- Door County Memorial Hospital, Sturgeon Bay
- Evergreen Health Services, Shawano
- Newcare, Crivitz
- Omro Care Center
- Edenbrook of Green Bay
- Homestead Health Services
- Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village, Sister Bay
- Montello Care Center
- Maple Lane Health Services, Shawano
- Pines Post Acute and Memory Care, Clintonville
- Algoma Medical Center
- Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac