Wisconsin officials hold August 7 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are holding a media briefing to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
In attendance will be:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health Interim Administrator
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
