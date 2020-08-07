Wisconsin officials hold August 7 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are holding a media briefing to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

In attendance will be:

  • Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health Interim Administrator 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   

