Wisconsin officials to discuss alternate care facility

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide a briefing regarding the opening of the alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Deb Standridge, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility, will provide more information during the briefing.
The full update will be streamed above starting at 2 p.m.
