LIVE NOW: Wisconsin officials to give Nov. 4 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – State officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response just a day after Election Day.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above at 1:30 p.m.
