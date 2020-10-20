Wisconsin officials to give Oct. 20 COVID-19 update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This Saturday, Oct. 24, the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra wanted to open its season with a live, in-person performance of five works in Thrivent Family Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. That plan was wiped out by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the orchestra – foxvalleysymphony.org – has been keeping its presence known on the Internet with a variety of projects.