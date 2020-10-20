Wisconsin officials to give Oct. 20 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – State officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital
- 4-year-old Wisconsin boy missing since July found safe in Michigan
- ‘Great turnout’ reported in Green Bay for first day of early in-person voting
- Missing dog reunited with owner thanks to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue