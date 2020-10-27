LIVE NOW: Wisconsin officials give Oct. 27 COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

