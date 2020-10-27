MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin reports largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases, deaths
- Full moon will shine on Halloween for first time since 1944
- Badgers QB Mertz second COVID-19 test comes back positive, out for 21 days
- Donald Trump Jr. to visit De Pere on Tuesday
- LIVE NOW: Wisconsin officials give Oct. 27 COVID-19 update