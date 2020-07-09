Wisconsin officials holds briefing on new website for COVID-19 testing process

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will outline a new website designed to make the testing process easier and more efficient during a Thursday briefing.
Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health Interim Administrator, and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s Adjutant General, will participate in the briefing.
Catch the full stream live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
