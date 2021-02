OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Monday morning marked the start of the spring semester on the UW-Oshkosh campus.

"Just looking around today on our first day, it seems like we have life back on campus, which is a great thing," Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Koker told Local 5. "Our attendance is going to be much better, I think, this spring than it was this fall."