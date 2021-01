GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Allouez Village Band is among many community performing groups in a wait-and-see mode because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the 80-member band performs the third Monday of the month from fall through spring at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay, with special concerts held at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.