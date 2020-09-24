Wisconsin adds over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

THURSDAY 9/24/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 108,324 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,265 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 16,315, or 15.1%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 15,262, or 14.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 13,279 test results available today, 18% were positive. Yesterday, 13.1% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,371,070 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,479,394 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting as, of Wednesday, a total of 509 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 140 are in an ICU. A total of 2,089 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,265 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.2% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 108,324 105,932 (+2,392) Active cases 16,315 (15.1%) 15,262 (14.4%) Recovered cases 90,726 (83.8%) 89,393 (84.4%) Negative cases 1,371,070 1,360,183 (+10,887) Patients hospitalized 509 474 (-35) COVID-19 patients in ICU 140 134 (+6) Hospital beds available 2,089 (20%) 2,270 (-181) Ever hospitalized 6,897 (6.4%) 6,821 (+76) COVID-19 deaths 1,265 (1.2%) 1,259 (+6) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals