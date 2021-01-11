Wisconsin police and fire personnel eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 18

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that police and fire personnel will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 18.

According to a release, Wisconsin has been vaccinating the 1A population since Dec. 14 which includes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

There are 1,098 entities fully registered and ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin. Local Health Departments will be leading the coordination for the vaccination of police and fire personnel.

“Our goal is to get the vaccine to everyone in Wisconsin who wants it as quickly and safely as possible. Our systems are up and running, now we need more vaccine to get through as many Wisconsinites who want to protect themselves against COVID-19 as possible,” says DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.