Wisconsin priest flaunts ‘godless’ COVID protocols

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A priest in La Crosse has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses and is warning people that vaccines are useless.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that it obtained a photo of the Rev. James Altman presiding overcrowded Easter services at St. James the Lesser Catholic Church.

Many in the congregation were not wearing masks and about 170 walked up to receive communion, many by mouth.

The Tribune also obtained a page from a church bulletin calling the vaccines experimental and “damnable.” The Diocese of La Crosse says it is working privately on issues with Altman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader