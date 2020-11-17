Wisconsin prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.

Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners.

They include New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases, Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360, Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250, Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140, and Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.

In late October, the Department of Corrections reported that five inmates had died from COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom's Genke & Johnson sign D1 letters of intent

FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion holds on in final seconds for playoff win; updated brackets

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet