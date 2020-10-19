Wisconsin reaches 1,600 total COVID-19 related deaths, adds over 3,700 new cases

MONDAY 10/19/2020 4:17 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 173,891 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,600 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 35,345, or 20.3%, are active, according to DHS.

In total, DHS says 1,703,813 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,877,704 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday afternoon, a record total of 1,090 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 284 are in an ICU. A total of 2,0549 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,600 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity. Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s Total
Total positive cases173,891 (+3,777)
Active cases35,345 (20.3%)
Recovered cases136,910 (78.7%)
Negative cases1,703,813
Patients hospitalized1,090
COVID-19 patients in ICU284
Hospital beds available2,054 (18%)
Ever hospitalized9,319 (5.4%)
COVID-19 deaths1,600 (0.9%)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

