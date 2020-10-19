Wisconsin reaches 1,600 total COVID-19 related deaths, adds over 3,700 new cases

MONDAY 10/19/2020 4:17 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 173,891 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,600 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 35,345, or 20.3%, are active, according to DHS.
In total, DHS says 1,703,813 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,877,704 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday afternoon, a record total of 1,090 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 284 are in an ICU. A total of 2,0549 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,600 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity. Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Total positive cases
|173,891 (+3,777)
|Active cases
|35,345 (20.3%)
|Recovered cases
|136,910 (78.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,703,813
|Patients hospitalized
|1,090
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|284
|Hospital beds available
|2,054 (18%)
|Ever hospitalized
|9,319 (5.4%)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,600 (0.9%)