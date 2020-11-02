Wisconsin reaches 2,050 COVID-19 deaths, adds over 3,400 new cases

MONDAY 11/2/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 232,296 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,050 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 48,366, or 20.8%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 47,551, or 20.8%, yesterday.

Of the 8,846 test results available today, 38.8% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,846,618 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,078,914 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday afternoon, a total of 1,512 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 343 are in an ICU. A total of 1,618 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 13 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,047 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, DHS reports that 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Oconto County, last week, was reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases232,296228,863 (+3,443)
Active cases48,366 (20.8%)47,551 (20.8%)
Recovered cases181,845 (78.3%)179,230 (78.3%)
Negative tests1,846,6181,841,205 (+5,413)
Patients hospitalized1,5121,502 (+10)
COVID-19 patients in ICU343349 (-6)
Hospital beds available1,618 (15%)1,697 (-79)
Ever hospitalized11,597 (5%)11,497 (+100)
COVID-19 deaths2,050 (0.9%)2,047 (+3)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

