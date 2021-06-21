Wisconsin reaches 7,250 total COVID-19 deaths, nearing 3 million vaccinated

MONDAY 6/21/2021, 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 612,155 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,250 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,335 known cases of B.1.1.7, 64 cases of B.1.351, 609 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, 35 cases of B.1.617.2, and 253 cases of the P.1 variant.

Total positive cases612,155612,048 (+107)
Received one dose of vaccine2,889,247 (49.6%)2,880,827 (49.5%)
Fully vaccinated2,639,398 (45.3%)2,623,899 (45.1%)
COVID-19 deaths7,2507,235 (+0 new)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 139 patients. Of those, 48 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 15, DHS is reporting a total of 6,388,975 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,433,176 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, June 16, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 10 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 55 are experiencing medium, while 7 are in the lows.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Kewaunee, Oconto, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

No counties are reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Brown, Door, Manitowoc, Marinette, Shawano, and Waupaca County.

Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, and Winnebago County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing low case activity levels is Menominee County, which is seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

