Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic. The state was informed of the spit in payments, and the total it would receive, on Monday.

Evers and Baldwin asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to reconsider breaking the payments in half spread out by a year.

They say that will hurt the state’s ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion.

