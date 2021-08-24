Wisconsin records most single-day COVID deaths since Feb., over 35k ever hospitalized

TUESDAY 8/24/2021 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 649,636 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,549 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,623 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 1,964 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 344 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 649,636 647,489 (+2,147) Received one dose of vaccine 3,143,003 (54.0%) 3,138,889 (53.9%) Fully vaccinated 2,957,353 (50.8%) 2,953,507 (50.7%) COVID-19 deaths 7,549 7,521 Ever hospitalized 35,103 34,998 (+105) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 619 patients. Of those, 185 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 32.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,026,120 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, August 18, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 12 are experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 60 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Three Northeast Wisconsin counties – Kewaunee, Menominee, and Oconto County – are showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing high case activity levels, Brown, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago County are growing.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Waupaca, and Waushara are counties in Northeast Wisconsin experiencing no significant change in high coronavirus activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing shrinking high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.