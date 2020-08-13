Wisconsin records over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

THURSDAY 8/13/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 63,206 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 14.1 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 12,415 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 4.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,035,195 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,098,401 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
In Wisconsin, 5,170 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|63,206
|62,263 (+943)
|Active cases
|8,931 (14.1%)
|8,884
|Recovered cases
|53,239 (84.3%)
|52,350
|Negative cases
|1,035,195
|1,023,723 (+11,472)
|Patients hospitalized
|364
|364 (+0)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|111
|111 (+0)
|Hospital beds available
|2,430 (21%)
|2,430
|Ever hospitalized
|5,170 (8.2%)
|5,125 (+45)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,018 (1.6%)
|1,011 (+7)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/13/2020
|Negative as of 8/13/2020
|Deaths as of 8/13/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/13/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/13/2020
|Adams
|91
|2,742
|2
|453.3
|2%
|Ashland
|29
|1,811
|1
|184.6
|3%
|Barron
|315
|6,366
|3
|696.1
|1%
|Bayfield
|30
|2,029
|1
|200.1
|3%
|Brown
|4,391
|52,385
|54
|1690.2
|1%
|Buffalo
|45
|1,740
|2
|341.8
|4%
|Burnett
|25
|1,754
|1
|163.8
|4%
|Calumet
|355
|6,358
|2
|712.8
|1%
|Chippewa
|252
|10,687
|0
|396.0
|0%
|Clark
|191
|3,873
|8
|553.8
|4%
|Columbia
|274
|10,290
|2
|481.1
|1%
|Crawford
|82
|3,514
|0
|503.4
|0%
|Dane
|4,666
|143,559
|38
|880.6
|1%
|Dodge
|875
|17,034
|5
|996.9
|1%
|Door
|109
|4,667
|3
|397.2
|3%
|Douglas
|207
|5,059
|0
|476.9
|0%
|Dunn
|134
|5,903
|0
|301.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|629
|15,545
|4
|610.7
|1%
|Florence
|10
|646
|0
|230.6
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|712
|15,660
|8
|695.9
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,030
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|375
|9,313
|16
|723.5
|4%
|Green
|186
|5,131
|1
|504.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|60
|2,609
|0
|319.9
|0%
|Iowa
|88
|3,890
|0
|372.6
|0%
|Iron
|76
|1,234
|1
|1329.8
|1%
|Jackson
|60
|5,573
|1
|292.6
|2%
|Jefferson
|677
|13,758
|5
|799.7
|1%
|Juneau
|145
|6,358
|1
|548.8
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,718
|30,121
|60
|1614.7
|2%
|Kewaunee
|137
|2,653
|2
|672.9
|1%
|La Crosse
|945
|18,640
|1
|801.9
|0%
|Lafayette
|159
|2,431
|0
|950.1
|0%
|Langlade
|67
|2,375
|1
|349.6
|1%
|Lincoln
|71
|3,488
|0
|255.0
|0%
|Manitowoc
|361
|10,983
|1
|454.6
|0%
|Marathon
|671
|14,827
|10
|496.1
|1%
|Marinette
|449
|7,577
|5
|1107.6
|1%
|Marquette
|80
|2,205
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,780
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,666
|200,344
|462
|2270.6
|2%
|Monroe
|249
|7,569
|2
|547.2
|1%
|Oconto
|262
|6,344
|1
|697.6
|0%
|Oneida
|160
|5,440
|0
|452.7
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,326
|27,322
|14
|717.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|737
|13,501
|18
|834.8
|2%
|Pepin
|42
|1,035
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|230
|5,109
|3
|552.8
|1%
|Polk
|138
|6,379
|2
|318.3
|1%
|Portage
|438
|9,452
|0
|620.4
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,928
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,599
|48,217
|78
|1841.9
|2%
|Richland
|37
|3,023
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,462
|25,982
|26
|903.8
|2%
|Rusk
|21
|1,424
|1
|148.1
|5%
|Sauk
|484
|14,462
|3
|761.1
|1%
|Sawyer
|86
|2,876
|0
|525.4
|0%
|Shawano
|207
|6,653
|0
|504.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|804
|16,989
|8
|697.9
|1%
|St. Croix
|524
|11,356
|5
|596.0
|1%
|Taylor
|73
|2,001
|1
|358.6
|1%
|Trempealeau
|360
|5,093
|2
|1222.9
|1%
|Vernon
|68
|4,126
|0
|222.8
|0%
|Vilas
|66
|2,872
|0
|305.7
|0%
|Walworth
|1,401
|17,488
|24
|1360.0
|2%
|Washburn
|49
|2,126
|0
|312.3
|0%
|Washington
|1,147
|17,528
|22
|852.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,515
|58,096
|61
|1131.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|494
|8,280
|16
|960.3
|3%
|Waushara
|122
|5,456
|1
|505.9
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,235
|29,143
|18
|726.8
|1%
|Wood
|339
|9,983
|2
|462.6
|1%
|Total
|63,206
|1,035,195
|1,018
|1093.8
|2%