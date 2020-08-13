Wisconsin records over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 8/13/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 63,206 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 14.1 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 12,415 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 4.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,035,195 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,098,401 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, 5,170 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases63,20662,263 (+943)
Active cases8,931 (14.1%)8,884
Recovered cases53,239 (84.3%)52,350
Negative cases1,035,1951,023,723 (+11,472)
Patients hospitalized364364 (+0)
COVID-19 patients in ICU111111 (+0)
Hospital beds available2,430 (21%)2,430
Ever hospitalized5,170 (8.2%)5,125 (+45)
COVID-19 deaths1,018 (1.6%)1,011 (+7)
NOTE: DHS has yet to update data regarding patients hospitalized, COVID-19 ICU patients, and available hospital beds
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/13/2020Negative as of 8/13/2020Deaths as of 8/13/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/13/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/13/2020
Adams912,7422453.32%
Ashland291,8111184.63%
Barron3156,3663696.11%
Bayfield302,0291200.13%
Brown4,39152,385541690.21%
Buffalo451,7402341.84%
Burnett251,7541163.84%
Calumet3556,3582712.81%
Chippewa25210,6870396.00%
Clark1913,8738553.84%
Columbia27410,2902481.11%
Crawford823,5140503.40%
Dane4,666143,55938880.61%
Dodge87517,0345996.91%
Door1094,6673397.23%
Douglas2075,0590476.90%
Dunn1345,9030301.10%
Eau Claire62915,5454610.71%
Florence106460230.60%
Fond du Lac71215,6608695.91%
Forest601,0304665.37%
Grant3759,31316723.54%
Green1865,1311504.61%
Green Lake602,6090319.90%
Iowa883,8900372.60%
Iron761,23411329.81%
Jackson605,5731292.62%
Jefferson67713,7585799.71%
Juneau1456,3581548.81%
Kenosha2,71830,121601614.72%
Kewaunee1372,6532672.91%
La Crosse94518,6401801.90%
Lafayette1592,4310950.10%
Langlade672,3751349.61%
Lincoln713,4880255.00%
Manitowoc36110,9831454.60%
Marathon67114,82710496.11%
Marinette4497,57751107.61%
Marquette802,2051526.11%
Menominee261,7800567.80%
Milwaukee21,666200,3444622270.62%
Monroe2497,5692547.21%
Oconto2626,3441697.60%
Oneida1605,4400452.70%
Outagamie1,32627,32214717.71%
Ozaukee73713,50118834.82%
Pepin421,0350578.40%
Pierce2305,1093552.81%
Polk1386,3792318.31%
Portage4389,4520620.40%
Price321,9280237.20%
Racine3,59948,217781841.92%
Richland373,0234211.011%
Rock1,46225,98226903.82%
Rusk211,4241148.15%
Sauk48414,4623761.11%
Sawyer862,8760525.40%
Shawano2076,6530504.80%
Sheboygan80416,9898697.91%
St. Croix52411,3565596.01%
Taylor732,0011358.61%
Trempealeau3605,09321222.91%
Vernon684,1260222.80%
Vilas662,8720305.70%
Walworth1,40117,488241360.02%
Washburn492,1260312.30%
Washington1,14717,52822852.62%
Waukesha4,51558,096611131.91%
Waupaca4948,28016960.33%
Waushara1225,4561505.91%
Winnebago1,23529,14318726.81%
Wood3399,9832462.61%
Total63,2061,035,1951,0181093.82%
CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah