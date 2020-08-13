Wisconsin records over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

THURSDAY 8/13/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 63,206 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 14.1 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 12,415 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 4.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,035,195 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,098,401 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, 5,170 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,018 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 63,206 62,263 (+943) Active cases 8,931 (14.1%) 8,884 Recovered cases 53,239 (84.3%) 52,350 Negative cases 1,035,195 1,023,723 (+11,472) Patients hospitalized 364 364 (+0) COVID-19 patients in ICU 111 111 (+0) Hospital beds available 2,430 (21%) 2,430 Ever hospitalized 5,170 (8.2%) 5,125 (+45) COVID-19 deaths 1,018 (1.6%) 1,011 (+7) NOTE: DHS has yet to update data regarding patients hospitalized, COVID-19 ICU patients, and available hospital beds

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/13/2020 Negative as of 8/13/2020 Deaths as of 8/13/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/13/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/13/2020 Adams 91 2,742 2 453.3 2% Ashland 29 1,811 1 184.6 3% Barron 315 6,366 3 696.1 1% Bayfield 30 2,029 1 200.1 3% Brown 4,391 52,385 54 1690.2 1% Buffalo 45 1,740 2 341.8 4% Burnett 25 1,754 1 163.8 4% Calumet 355 6,358 2 712.8 1% Chippewa 252 10,687 0 396.0 0% Clark 191 3,873 8 553.8 4% Columbia 274 10,290 2 481.1 1% Crawford 82 3,514 0 503.4 0% Dane 4,666 143,559 38 880.6 1% Dodge 875 17,034 5 996.9 1% Door 109 4,667 3 397.2 3% Douglas 207 5,059 0 476.9 0% Dunn 134 5,903 0 301.1 0% Eau Claire 629 15,545 4 610.7 1% Florence 10 646 0 230.6 0% Fond du Lac 712 15,660 8 695.9 1% Forest 60 1,030 4 665.3 7% Grant 375 9,313 16 723.5 4% Green 186 5,131 1 504.6 1% Green Lake 60 2,609 0 319.9 0% Iowa 88 3,890 0 372.6 0% Iron 76 1,234 1 1329.8 1% Jackson 60 5,573 1 292.6 2% Jefferson 677 13,758 5 799.7 1% Juneau 145 6,358 1 548.8 1% Kenosha 2,718 30,121 60 1614.7 2% Kewaunee 137 2,653 2 672.9 1% La Crosse 945 18,640 1 801.9 0% Lafayette 159 2,431 0 950.1 0% Langlade 67 2,375 1 349.6 1% Lincoln 71 3,488 0 255.0 0% Manitowoc 361 10,983 1 454.6 0% Marathon 671 14,827 10 496.1 1% Marinette 449 7,577 5 1107.6 1% Marquette 80 2,205 1 526.1 1% Menominee 26 1,780 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 21,666 200,344 462 2270.6 2% Monroe 249 7,569 2 547.2 1% Oconto 262 6,344 1 697.6 0% Oneida 160 5,440 0 452.7 0% Outagamie 1,326 27,322 14 717.7 1% Ozaukee 737 13,501 18 834.8 2% Pepin 42 1,035 0 578.4 0% Pierce 230 5,109 3 552.8 1% Polk 138 6,379 2 318.3 1% Portage 438 9,452 0 620.4 0% Price 32 1,928 0 237.2 0% Racine 3,599 48,217 78 1841.9 2% Richland 37 3,023 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,462 25,982 26 903.8 2% Rusk 21 1,424 1 148.1 5% Sauk 484 14,462 3 761.1 1% Sawyer 86 2,876 0 525.4 0% Shawano 207 6,653 0 504.8 0% Sheboygan 804 16,989 8 697.9 1% St. Croix 524 11,356 5 596.0 1% Taylor 73 2,001 1 358.6 1% Trempealeau 360 5,093 2 1222.9 1% Vernon 68 4,126 0 222.8 0% Vilas 66 2,872 0 305.7 0% Walworth 1,401 17,488 24 1360.0 2% Washburn 49 2,126 0 312.3 0% Washington 1,147 17,528 22 852.6 2% Waukesha 4,515 58,096 61 1131.9 1% Waupaca 494 8,280 16 960.3 3% Waushara 122 5,456 1 505.9 1% Winnebago 1,235 29,143 18 726.8 1% Wood 339 9,983 2 462.6 1% Total 63,206 1,035,195 1,018 1093.8 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN