Wisconsin removed from Chicago travel advisory list

CHICAGO (WGN) — The City of Chicago announced changed to it’s travel order Tuesday.

The city removed Wisconsin and Nebraska from the list of states on the order that requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Iowa and Kansas have been re-added, according to the city’s website.

The list now includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.

Wisconsin was added to Chicago’s emergency travel order in late July. Essential workers and individuals who were commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work will be exempt.

Wisconsin was also added to New York’s travel advisory list in mid-July. As of August 18, Wisconsin remains on that list.

Latest Stories