Wisconsin reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases hold at 12.5%

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 66,830 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,052 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,378 or 12.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,991 test results available today, 6.3% were positive. Yesterday, 7.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,075,397 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,142,227 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 365 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 124 are in an ICU. A total of 2,720 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,380 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,052 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 66,830 66,196 (+634) Active cases 8,378 (12.5%) 8,537 (12.5%) Recovered cases 57,382 (85.9%) 56,602 (85.5%) Negative cases 1,075,397 1,066,040 (+9,357) Patients hospitalized 365 329 (+36) COVID-19 patients in ICU 124 94 (+30) Hospital beds available 2,720 (23%) 2,599 (+121) Ever hospitalized 5,380 (8.1%) 5,327 (+53) COVID-19 deaths 1,052 (1.6%) 1,039 (+13)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/18/2020 Negative as of 8/18/2020 Deaths as of 8/18/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/18/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/18/2020 Adams 94 2,905 2 468.3 2% Ashland 30 1,865 1 190.9 3% Barron 336 6,703 3 742.5 1% Bayfield 39 2,195 1 260.1 3% Brown 4,616 54,696 55 1776.8 1% Buffalo 49 1,816 2 372.1 4% Burnett 29 1,847 1 190.1 3% Calumet 403 7,095 2 809.1 0% Chippewa 281 11,157 0 441.6 0% Clark 200 3,994 8 579.9 4% Columbia 292 10,727 2 512.7 1% Crawford 91 3,691 0 558.7 0% Dane 4,890 147,973 39 922.9 1% Dodge 955 17,563 5 1088.0 1% Door 120 4,861 3 437.3 3% Douglas 230 5,756 0 529.9 0% Dunn 142 6,105 0 319.1 0% Eau Claire 673 16,375 4 653.5 1% Florence 17 679 0 392.0 0% Fond du Lac 809 16,359 8 790.7 1% Forest 61 1,070 4 676.4 7% Grant 402 9,453 16 775.6 4% Green 221 5,467 1 599.5 0% Green Lake 64 2,701 0 341.2 0% Iowa 102 4,071 0 431.8 0% Iron 90 1,271 1 1574.8 1% Jackson 62 5,704 1 302.4 2% Jefferson 737 14,357 6 870.6 1% Juneau 153 6,538 1 579.1 1% Kenosha 2,806 30,906 60 1667.0 2% Kewaunee 145 2,763 2 712.2 1% La Crosse 977 19,270 1 829.0 0% Lafayette 174 2,574 0 1039.7 0% Langlade 74 2,510 1 386.1 1% Lincoln 73 3,653 1 262.1 1% Manitowoc 414 11,458 1 521.4 0% Marathon 705 15,898 12 521.2 2% Marinette 514 7,873 5 1268.0 1% Marquette 81 2,302 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,823 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 22,447 205,362 472 2352.4 2% Monroe 253 7,799 2 556.0 1% Oconto 303 6,632 1 806.8 0% Oneida 179 5,735 0 506.4 0% Outagamie 1,433 28,688 15 775.6 1% Ozaukee 804 13,741 18 910.7 2% Pepin 46 1,079 0 633.4 0% Pierce 250 5,373 4 600.9 2% Polk 144 6,639 2 332.2 1% Portage 474 9,904 0 671.4 0% Price 33 1,995 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,723 49,830 83 1905.3 2% Richland 38 3,127 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,498 26,930 26 926.0 2% Rusk 22 1,494 1 155.1 5% Sauk 510 15,411 3 801.9 1% Sawyer 116 3,434 0 708.6 0% Shawano 222 6,943 0 541.3 0% Sheboygan 873 17,610 8 757.8 1% St. Croix 550 11,785 6 625.6 1% Taylor 78 2,093 2 383.2 3% Trempealeau 385 5,240 2 1307.8 1% Vernon 78 4,247 0 255.6 0% Vilas 80 3,093 0 370.5 0% Walworth 1,526 18,498 25 1481.4 2% Washburn 51 2,215 0 325.1 0% Washington 1,289 17,726 24 958.1 2% Waukesha 4,898 61,294 66 1227.9 1% Waupaca 545 8,495 16 1059.4 3% Waushara 128 5,569 1 530.8 1% Winnebago 1,293 30,705 19 760.9 1% Wood 384 10,687 2 524.1 1% Total 66,830 1,075,397 1,052 1156.5 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin