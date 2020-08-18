Wisconsin reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases hold at 12.5%

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 66,830 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,052 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,378 or 12.5%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 9,991 test results available today, 6.3% were positive. Yesterday, 7.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,075,397 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,142,227 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 365 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 124 are in an ICU. A total of 2,720 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,380 or 8.1%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,052 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|66,830
|66,196 (+634)
|Active cases
|8,378 (12.5%)
|8,537 (12.5%)
|Recovered cases
|57,382 (85.9%)
|56,602 (85.5%)
|Negative cases
|1,075,397
|1,066,040 (+9,357)
|Patients hospitalized
|365
|329 (+36)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|124
|94 (+30)
|Hospital beds available
|2,720 (23%)
|2,599 (+121)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,380 (8.1%)
|5,327 (+53)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,052 (1.6%)
|1,039 (+13)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/18/2020
|Negative as of 8/18/2020
|Deaths as of 8/18/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/18/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/18/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,905
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,865
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|336
|6,703
|3
|742.5
|1%
|Bayfield
|39
|2,195
|1
|260.1
|3%
|Brown
|4,616
|54,696
|55
|1776.8
|1%
|Buffalo
|49
|1,816
|2
|372.1
|4%
|Burnett
|29
|1,847
|1
|190.1
|3%
|Calumet
|403
|7,095
|2
|809.1
|0%
|Chippewa
|281
|11,157
|0
|441.6
|0%
|Clark
|200
|3,994
|8
|579.9
|4%
|Columbia
|292
|10,727
|2
|512.7
|1%
|Crawford
|91
|3,691
|0
|558.7
|0%
|Dane
|4,890
|147,973
|39
|922.9
|1%
|Dodge
|955
|17,563
|5
|1088.0
|1%
|Door
|120
|4,861
|3
|437.3
|3%
|Douglas
|230
|5,756
|0
|529.9
|0%
|Dunn
|142
|6,105
|0
|319.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|673
|16,375
|4
|653.5
|1%
|Florence
|17
|679
|0
|392.0
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|809
|16,359
|8
|790.7
|1%
|Forest
|61
|1,070
|4
|676.4
|7%
|Grant
|402
|9,453
|16
|775.6
|4%
|Green
|221
|5,467
|1
|599.5
|0%
|Green Lake
|64
|2,701
|0
|341.2
|0%
|Iowa
|102
|4,071
|0
|431.8
|0%
|Iron
|90
|1,271
|1
|1574.8
|1%
|Jackson
|62
|5,704
|1
|302.4
|2%
|Jefferson
|737
|14,357
|6
|870.6
|1%
|Juneau
|153
|6,538
|1
|579.1
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,806
|30,906
|60
|1667.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|145
|2,763
|2
|712.2
|1%
|La Crosse
|977
|19,270
|1
|829.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|174
|2,574
|0
|1039.7
|0%
|Langlade
|74
|2,510
|1
|386.1
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,653
|1
|262.1
|1%
|Manitowoc
|414
|11,458
|1
|521.4
|0%
|Marathon
|705
|15,898
|12
|521.2
|2%
|Marinette
|514
|7,873
|5
|1268.0
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,302
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,823
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,447
|205,362
|472
|2352.4
|2%
|Monroe
|253
|7,799
|2
|556.0
|1%
|Oconto
|303
|6,632
|1
|806.8
|0%
|Oneida
|179
|5,735
|0
|506.4
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,433
|28,688
|15
|775.6
|1%
|Ozaukee
|804
|13,741
|18
|910.7
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,079
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|250
|5,373
|4
|600.9
|2%
|Polk
|144
|6,639
|2
|332.2
|1%
|Portage
|474
|9,904
|0
|671.4
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,995
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,723
|49,830
|83
|1905.3
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,127
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,498
|26,930
|26
|926.0
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,494
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|510
|15,411
|3
|801.9
|1%
|Sawyer
|116
|3,434
|0
|708.6
|0%
|Shawano
|222
|6,943
|0
|541.3
|0%
|Sheboygan
|873
|17,610
|8
|757.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|550
|11,785
|6
|625.6
|1%
|Taylor
|78
|2,093
|2
|383.2
|3%
|Trempealeau
|385
|5,240
|2
|1307.8
|1%
|Vernon
|78
|4,247
|0
|255.6
|0%
|Vilas
|80
|3,093
|0
|370.5
|0%
|Walworth
|1,526
|18,498
|25
|1481.4
|2%
|Washburn
|51
|2,215
|0
|325.1
|0%
|Washington
|1,289
|17,726
|24
|958.1
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,898
|61,294
|66
|1227.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|545
|8,495
|16
|1059.4
|3%
|Waushara
|128
|5,569
|1
|530.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,293
|30,705
|19
|760.9
|1%
|Wood
|384
|10,687
|2
|524.1
|1%
|Total
|66,830
|1,075,397
|1,052
|1156.5
|2%