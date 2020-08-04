Wisconsin reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

TUESDAY 8/4/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 56,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 961 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 56,056 COVID-19 cases, 9,709 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 18,138 test results available today, 4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 5.6 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 928,845 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 294 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 111 are in an ICU. A total of 2,327 hospital beds, or 20 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,783, or 8.5 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 961 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases56,05655,328 (+728)
Active cases9,709 (17.3%)9,866
Recovered cases45,368 (81%)44,495
Negative cases928,845911,435 (+17,410)
Patients hospitalized294294 (+0)
COVID-19 patients in ICU111106 (+5)
Hospital beds available2,327 (20%)2,559
Ever hospitalized (8.6%)4,732 (+15)
COVID-19 deaths (1.7%)949 (+1)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/4/2020Negative as of 8/4/2020Deaths as of 8/4/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/4/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/4/2020
Adams762,4652378.63%
Ashland201,6720127.30%
Barron2645,9173583.41%
Bayfield211,8231140.15%
Brown4,06347,047521564.01%
Buffalo421,6322319.05%
Burnett191,4911124.55%
Calumet2665,7122534.11%
Chippewa2129,9740333.10%
Clark1793,5537519.04%
Columbia2289,2951400.30%
Crawford653,2660399.10%
Dane4,263126,80637804.61%
Dodge72815,7305829.41%
Door914,3173331.63%
Douglas1394,7730320.30%
Dunn1075,4470240.50%
Eau Claire51714,0253502.01%
Florence76150161.40%
Fond du Lac57314,3646560.01%
Forest599454654.27%
Grant3318,71414638.74%
Green1314,5961355.41%
Green Lake532,4420282.60%
Iowa653,4430275.20%
Iron721,08011259.81%
Jackson495,1611239.02%
Jefferson57312,6785676.91%
Juneau1295,9361488.31%
Kenosha2,51727,385581495.32%
Kewaunee1112,4612545.22%
La Crosse83617,1371709.40%
Lafayette1122,1850669.30%
Langlade512,1391266.12%
Lincoln653,1860233.40%
Manitowoc31110,1381391.70%
Marathon58912,3087435.41%
Marinette3426,9593843.71%
Marquette711,9691466.91%
Menominee211,6690458.60%
Milwaukee20,003178,3264472096.32%
Monroe2297,0741503.30%
Oconto1915,6930508.60%
Oneida934,3970263.10%
Outagamie1,13224,79713612.71%
Ozaukee59212,33917670.63%
Pepin419700564.60%
Pierce1784,5610427.90%
Polk1255,7882288.42%
Portage3588,6110507.10%
Price221,8010163.10%
Racine3,31142,985771694.52%
Richland322,7454182.513%
Rock1,37524,00126850.02%
Rusk161,2741112.86%
Sauk40512,2543636.81%
Sawyer432,6270262.70%
Shawano1636,0930397.50%
Sheboygan63615,5276552.11%
St. Croix45710,2932519.80%
Taylor551,7450270.20%
Trempealeau3134,80821063.31%
Vernon603,8790196.60%
Vilas392,2160180.60%
Walworth1,26515,534211228.02%
Washburn381,8820242.20%
Washington91315,97622678.62%
Waukesha3,76550,34257943.92%
Waupaca3927,50615762.04%
Waushara1095,1840452.00%
Winnebago1,08226,14918636.72%
Wood2559,0131348.00%
Total56,056928,845961970.12%

