Wisconsin reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

TUESDAY 8/4/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 56,056 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 961 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 56,056 COVID-19 cases, 9,709 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 18,138 test results available today, 4 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 5.6 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 928,845 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 294 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 111 are in an ICU. A total of 2,327 hospital beds, or 20 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,783, or 8.5 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 961 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 56,056 55,328 (+728) Active cases 9,709 (17.3%) 9,866 Recovered cases 45,368 (81%) 44,495 Negative cases 928,845 911,435 (+17,410) Patients hospitalized 294 294 (+0) COVID-19 patients in ICU 111 106 (+5) Hospital beds available 2,327 (20%) 2,559 Ever hospitalized (8.6%) 4,732 (+15) COVID-19 deaths (1.7%) 949 (+1)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/4/2020 Negative as of 8/4/2020 Deaths as of 8/4/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/4/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/4/2020 Adams 76 2,465 2 378.6 3% Ashland 20 1,672 0 127.3 0% Barron 264 5,917 3 583.4 1% Bayfield 21 1,823 1 140.1 5% Brown 4,063 47,047 52 1564.0 1% Buffalo 42 1,632 2 319.0 5% Burnett 19 1,491 1 124.5 5% Calumet 266 5,712 2 534.1 1% Chippewa 212 9,974 0 333.1 0% Clark 179 3,553 7 519.0 4% Columbia 228 9,295 1 400.3 0% Crawford 65 3,266 0 399.1 0% Dane 4,263 126,806 37 804.6 1% Dodge 728 15,730 5 829.4 1% Door 91 4,317 3 331.6 3% Douglas 139 4,773 0 320.3 0% Dunn 107 5,447 0 240.5 0% Eau Claire 517 14,025 3 502.0 1% Florence 7 615 0 161.4 0% Fond du Lac 573 14,364 6 560.0 1% Forest 59 945 4 654.2 7% Grant 331 8,714 14 638.7 4% Green 131 4,596 1 355.4 1% Green Lake 53 2,442 0 282.6 0% Iowa 65 3,443 0 275.2 0% Iron 72 1,080 1 1259.8 1% Jackson 49 5,161 1 239.0 2% Jefferson 573 12,678 5 676.9 1% Juneau 129 5,936 1 488.3 1% Kenosha 2,517 27,385 58 1495.3 2% Kewaunee 111 2,461 2 545.2 2% La Crosse 836 17,137 1 709.4 0% Lafayette 112 2,185 0 669.3 0% Langlade 51 2,139 1 266.1 2% Lincoln 65 3,186 0 233.4 0% Manitowoc 311 10,138 1 391.7 0% Marathon 589 12,308 7 435.4 1% Marinette 342 6,959 3 843.7 1% Marquette 71 1,969 1 466.9 1% Menominee 21 1,669 0 458.6 0% Milwaukee 20,003 178,326 447 2096.3 2% Monroe 229 7,074 1 503.3 0% Oconto 191 5,693 0 508.6 0% Oneida 93 4,397 0 263.1 0% Outagamie 1,132 24,797 13 612.7 1% Ozaukee 592 12,339 17 670.6 3% Pepin 41 970 0 564.6 0% Pierce 178 4,561 0 427.9 0% Polk 125 5,788 2 288.4 2% Portage 358 8,611 0 507.1 0% Price 22 1,801 0 163.1 0% Racine 3,311 42,985 77 1694.5 2% Richland 32 2,745 4 182.5 13% Rock 1,375 24,001 26 850.0 2% Rusk 16 1,274 1 112.8 6% Sauk 405 12,254 3 636.8 1% Sawyer 43 2,627 0 262.7 0% Shawano 163 6,093 0 397.5 0% Sheboygan 636 15,527 6 552.1 1% St. Croix 457 10,293 2 519.8 0% Taylor 55 1,745 0 270.2 0% Trempealeau 313 4,808 2 1063.3 1% Vernon 60 3,879 0 196.6 0% Vilas 39 2,216 0 180.6 0% Walworth 1,265 15,534 21 1228.0 2% Washburn 38 1,882 0 242.2 0% Washington 913 15,976 22 678.6 2% Waukesha 3,765 50,342 57 943.9 2% Waupaca 392 7,506 15 762.0 4% Waushara 109 5,184 0 452.0 0% Winnebago 1,082 26,149 18 636.7 2% Wood 255 9,013 1 348.0 0% Total 56,056 928,845 961 970.1 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases