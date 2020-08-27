Wisconsin reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

THURSDAY 8/27/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 73,138 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,111 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,529, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,378 test results available today, 8.1% were positive. Yesterday, 7.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,148,494 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,221,632 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 344 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in an ICU. A total of 2,473 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,684, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,111 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 73,138 72,260 (+878) Active cases 7,529 (10.3%) 7,412 (10.3%) Recovered cases 64,480 (88.2%) 63,730 (88.2%) Negative cases 1,148,494 1,138,581 (+9,913) Patients hospitalized 344 354 (-10) COVID-19 patients in ICU 107 133 (-26) Hospital beds available 2,473 (21%) 2,456 (+17) Ever hospitalized 5,684 (7.8%) 5,651 (+33) COVID-19 deaths 1,111 (1.5%) 1,100 (+11)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/27/2020 Negative as of 8/27/2020 Deaths as of 8/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/27/2020 Adams 102 3,088 3 508.1 3% Ashland 34 1,994 1 216.4 3% Barron 363 6,883 3 802.2 1% Bayfield 42 2,413 1 280.1 2% Brown 5,194 58,062 58 1999.3 1% Buffalo 58 1,915 2 440.5 3% Burnett 39 2,041 1 255.6 3% Calumet 473 7,699 2 949.7 0% Chippewa 323 11,824 0 507.6 0% Clark 236 4,261 8 684.2 3% Columbia 340 11,503 2 597.0 1% Crawford 99 3,884 0 607.8 0% Dane 5,294 158,666 39 999.2 1% Dodge 1,076 18,822 5 1225.8 0% Door 128 5,121 3 466.5 2% Douglas 244 6,055 0 562.2 0% Dunn 163 6,539 0 366.3 0% Eau Claire 768 17,453 6 745.7 1% Florence 23 716 0 530.3 0% Fond du Lac 1,022 17,680 9 998.9 1% Forest 67 1,151 4 743.0 6% Grant 425 10,610 17 820.0 4% Green 261 5,970 1 708.0 0% Green Lake 88 2,965 0 469.2 0% Iowa 114 4,366 0 482.6 0% Iron 118 1,332 1 2064.7 1% Jackson 74 5,824 1 360.9 1% Jefferson 848 15,428 6 1001.7 1% Juneau 188 6,872 1 711.6 1% Kenosha 2,920 32,409 62 1734.7 2% Kewaunee 163 2,955 2 800.6 1% La Crosse 1,109 20,557 1 941.0 0% Lafayette 185 2,738 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 79 2,666 2 412.2 3% Lincoln 78 3,911 1 280.1 1% Manitowoc 488 12,031 1 614.6 0% Marathon 753 17,193 13 556.7 2% Marinette 582 8,287 6 1435.7 1% Marquette 86 2,460 1 565.5 1% Menominee 28 1,922 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,676 215,791 485 2481.2 2% Monroe 274 8,555 2 602.2 1% Oconto 405 7,113 2 1078.4 0% Oneida 203 6,260 0 574.3 0% Outagamie 1,692 30,881 19 915.8 1% Ozaukee 885 15,305 18 1002.4 2% Pepin 47 1,143 0 647.2 0% Pierce 281 5,780 5 675.4 2% Polk 167 7,109 2 385.2 1% Portage 550 10,569 1 779.0 0% Price 37 2,129 0 274.3 0% Racine 3,931 53,555 89 2011.8 2% Richland 44 3,416 4 250.9 9% Rock 1,613 28,817 26 997.1 2% Rusk 24 1,603 1 169.2 4% Sauk 628 16,678 3 987.5 0% Sawyer 151 3,856 0 922.4 0% Shawano 245 7,436 0 597.4 0% Sheboygan 1,000 18,616 8 868.0 1% St. Croix 611 12,658 7 695.0 1% Taylor 90 2,207 3 442.1 3% Trempealeau 411 5,486 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 93 4,560 0 304.8 0% Vilas 97 3,377 0 449.2 0% Walworth 1,652 19,455 27 1603.7 2% Washburn 59 2,357 0 376.1 0% Washington 1,543 20,372 29 1146.9 2% Waukesha 5,416 66,721 73 1357.8 1% Waupaca 632 8,926 17 1228.5 3% Waushara 142 5,779 2 588.8 1% Winnebago 1,433 32,266 21 843.3 1% Wood 431 11,452 2 588.2 0% Total 73,138 1,148,494 1,111 1265.7 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin