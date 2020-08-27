Wisconsin reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

THURSDAY 8/27/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 73,138 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,111 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,529, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 10,378 test results available today, 8.1% were positive. Yesterday, 7.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,148,494 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,221,632 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 344 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in an ICU. A total of 2,473 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,684, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,111 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|73,138
|72,260 (+878)
|Active cases
|7,529 (10.3%)
|7,412 (10.3%)
|Recovered cases
|64,480 (88.2%)
|63,730 (88.2%)
|Negative cases
|1,148,494
|1,138,581 (+9,913)
|Patients hospitalized
|344
|354 (-10)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|107
|133 (-26)
|Hospital beds available
|2,473 (21%)
|2,456 (+17)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,684 (7.8%)
|5,651 (+33)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,111 (1.5%)
|1,100 (+11)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/27/2020
|Negative as of 8/27/2020
|Deaths as of 8/27/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/27/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/27/2020
|Adams
|102
|3,088
|3
|508.1
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|1,994
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|363
|6,883
|3
|802.2
|1%
|Bayfield
|42
|2,413
|1
|280.1
|2%
|Brown
|5,194
|58,062
|58
|1999.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|58
|1,915
|2
|440.5
|3%
|Burnett
|39
|2,041
|1
|255.6
|3%
|Calumet
|473
|7,699
|2
|949.7
|0%
|Chippewa
|323
|11,824
|0
|507.6
|0%
|Clark
|236
|4,261
|8
|684.2
|3%
|Columbia
|340
|11,503
|2
|597.0
|1%
|Crawford
|99
|3,884
|0
|607.8
|0%
|Dane
|5,294
|158,666
|39
|999.2
|1%
|Dodge
|1,076
|18,822
|5
|1225.8
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,121
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|244
|6,055
|0
|562.2
|0%
|Dunn
|163
|6,539
|0
|366.3
|0%
|Eau Claire
|768
|17,453
|6
|745.7
|1%
|Florence
|23
|716
|0
|530.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,022
|17,680
|9
|998.9
|1%
|Forest
|67
|1,151
|4
|743.0
|6%
|Grant
|425
|10,610
|17
|820.0
|4%
|Green
|261
|5,970
|1
|708.0
|0%
|Green Lake
|88
|2,965
|0
|469.2
|0%
|Iowa
|114
|4,366
|0
|482.6
|0%
|Iron
|118
|1,332
|1
|2064.7
|1%
|Jackson
|74
|5,824
|1
|360.9
|1%
|Jefferson
|848
|15,428
|6
|1001.7
|1%
|Juneau
|188
|6,872
|1
|711.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,920
|32,409
|62
|1734.7
|2%
|Kewaunee
|163
|2,955
|2
|800.6
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,109
|20,557
|1
|941.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,738
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|79
|2,666
|2
|412.2
|3%
|Lincoln
|78
|3,911
|1
|280.1
|1%
|Manitowoc
|488
|12,031
|1
|614.6
|0%
|Marathon
|753
|17,193
|13
|556.7
|2%
|Marinette
|582
|8,287
|6
|1435.7
|1%
|Marquette
|86
|2,460
|1
|565.5
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,922
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,676
|215,791
|485
|2481.2
|2%
|Monroe
|274
|8,555
|2
|602.2
|1%
|Oconto
|405
|7,113
|2
|1078.4
|0%
|Oneida
|203
|6,260
|0
|574.3
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,692
|30,881
|19
|915.8
|1%
|Ozaukee
|885
|15,305
|18
|1002.4
|2%
|Pepin
|47
|1,143
|0
|647.2
|0%
|Pierce
|281
|5,780
|5
|675.4
|2%
|Polk
|167
|7,109
|2
|385.2
|1%
|Portage
|550
|10,569
|1
|779.0
|0%
|Price
|37
|2,129
|0
|274.3
|0%
|Racine
|3,931
|53,555
|89
|2011.8
|2%
|Richland
|44
|3,416
|4
|250.9
|9%
|Rock
|1,613
|28,817
|26
|997.1
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,603
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|628
|16,678
|3
|987.5
|0%
|Sawyer
|151
|3,856
|0
|922.4
|0%
|Shawano
|245
|7,436
|0
|597.4
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,000
|18,616
|8
|868.0
|1%
|St. Croix
|611
|12,658
|7
|695.0
|1%
|Taylor
|90
|2,207
|3
|442.1
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,486
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|93
|4,560
|0
|304.8
|0%
|Vilas
|97
|3,377
|0
|449.2
|0%
|Walworth
|1,652
|19,455
|27
|1603.7
|2%
|Washburn
|59
|2,357
|0
|376.1
|0%
|Washington
|1,543
|20,372
|29
|1146.9
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,416
|66,721
|73
|1357.8
|1%
|Waupaca
|632
|8,926
|17
|1228.5
|3%
|Waushara
|142
|5,779
|2
|588.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,433
|32,266
|21
|843.3
|1%
|Wood
|431
|11,452
|2
|588.2
|0%
|Total
|73,138
|1,148,494
|1,111
|1265.7
|2%