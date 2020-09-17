Wisconsin reports highest daily total in COVID-19 cases, more than 2K new cases added

THURSDAY 9/17/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 94,746 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,231 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 11,595, or 12.2%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 10,839, or 11.7%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 11,445 test results available today, 17.8% were positive. Yesterday, 11.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,304,724 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,399,470 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 370 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in an ICU. A total of 2,229 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,231 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.3% have died.

DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Price County is the only county reporting a medium activity level in the state.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level. Waupaca County is reporting a downward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 94,746 92,712 (+2,034) Active cases 11,595(12.2%) 10,839 (11.7%) Recovered cases 81,902 (86.5%) 80,627 (87%) Negative cases 1,304,724 1,295,313 (+9,411) Patients hospitalized 370 342 (+28) COVID-19 patients in ICU 103 95 (+8) Hospital beds available 2,229 (20%) 2,349 (-120) Ever hospitalized 6,522 (6.9%) 6,522 (+68) COVID-19 deaths 1,231 (1.3%) 1,228 (+3)

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases